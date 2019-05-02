Uber adds public transport information to its London app

Uber users can now view real-time public transport information from Transport for London (TfL) — such as pricing, schedules and directions — in the Uber app across services including London Underground, buses and rail.

This comes ahead of the expected launch of in-app payments for public transport, although the company has not yet revealed a date.

London becomes the second city worldwide where travellers have access to this functionality after the introduction of in-app public transportation information for Uber app users in Denver, USA, in January.

It appears as a new Public Transport option in the app when customers enter a destination, and complements the information provided for Uber’s other journey choices.

Travellers can then choose their best journey based on price and time, the company claims.

Jamie Heywood, Uber regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: “Over time it’s our goal to help people replace their car with their phone by offering a range of mobility options – whether cars, bikes or transport – all in the Uber app.”

At the time of the Denver launch, Uber was reportedly set to offer the ability to pay for public transportation fares “soon” following a partnership with public transit mobile ticketing technology provider Masabi, which was announced in April last year.

Uber has already begun integrating into local public transport operators apps after a partnership in Dallas, USA, in which travellers can book a ride with Uber through the city’s GoPass app.