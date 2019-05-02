Google Pay rolls out in Switzerland with support for Cornèrcard, Swiss Bankers, and more — Android Police — “Google Pay’s support documents speak of a rollout for customers of Cornèrcard, Bonuscard, Swiss Bankers, Revolut, and Boon… Today’s rollout makes Switzerland the 29th country [Google] Pay is available in.”
- Google Pay goes live in Switzerland
- Uber adds public transport information to its London app
- Jaguar Land Rover tests Smart Wallet for payments and ‘earn as you drive’ data sharing rewards
- Standard Chartered adds instant credit card and loan issuance to its Singapore banking app
- KBC reports on take-up of non-banking services following wearables payments trial expansion