ING brings Apple Pay to the Netherlands — ING (translation) — “ING will soon be bringing Apple Pay to the Netherlands… More information about the introduction of Apple Pay in the Netherlands will be announced by ING shortly.”
- Eight in ten consumers now use mobile payments in South Korea
- Facebook to launch WhatsApp mobile payments ‘in a number of other countries’ this year
- Apple Pay to launch in the Netherlands ‘soon’
- Boston Fed reports on contactless card and NFC payments adoption issues
- Rambus explains advantages of network tokenization