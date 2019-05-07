iOS 12.3 to bring EMV Express Transit support to Apple Pay — Tap Down Under — “New strings discovered within the pass.json files of Apple Pay card files make mention of new ‘Transit Network Identifiers’ options, as well as new passUpgrades/open loop options.”
- Reliance General uses NFC tags to push last-minute travel insurance purchases
- Edenred pilots biometric cards for state benefit payments
- Apple to expand Express Transit payments to open loop cards?
- Uber launches in-app transit ticketing service in Denver
- Eight in ten consumers now use mobile payments in South Korea