Reliance General uses NFC tags to push last-minute travel insurance purchases

Insurance company Reliance General Insurance is using NFC tags on screens at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to enable travellers to quickly and easily make a last-minute travel insurance purchase.

It launched its Tap & Buy service in the city in April and will extend it to other major airports if the initiative is a success.

When a user taps their NFC phone on any of the airport’s 46 NFC-enabled display screens, their phone automatically opens WhatsApp and directs them to instantly buy travel insurance — with no complicated paperwork required.

As well as making it easier for travellers to make a last-minute purchase, it is also hoped that Tap & Buy’s ease of use will encourage more Indians to take out travel insurance since adoption is currently limited.

Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain said the service aimed to improve the customer experience through the use of NFC.

“Using NFC communication technology, we have aimed to capture last-minute travellers problem at ease with our Tap & Buy solution, making it possible in just under 60 seconds,” he said.