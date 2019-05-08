Apple Pay boss reveals US merchants’ plans to use NFC tags for payments and loyalty sign-up

Dairy Queen, Bonobos, Panera Bread, Yogurtland, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Dave & Buster’s, Caribou Coffee plus Bird and PayByPhone are all working on projects that use Apple’s Core NFC tag reading capabilities to make it easier for consumers to sign up for their services, Apple Pay boss Jennifer Bailey has revealed.

Bailey unveiled details of the merchants’ projects during an opening keynote address at the Electronic Transactions Association’s Transact show in Las Vegas last week.

The news was first reported by Payments Source and has been confirmed to NFC World by Apple.

Garment manufacturer Bonobos, parking meter management firm PayByPhone and scooter rental startup Bird are all working with NFC tags to eliminate the app-enrolment process, Bailey said.

Bird and PayByPhone are running pilots and Bonobos is adding NFC tags to merchandise displayed in its showrooms, enabling shoppers to try items on in store and then easily order them for shipment to their home.

Dairy Queen, Dave & Buster’s and Caribou Coffee are all set to launch services later this year that use NFC tags to make it easy for customers to sign up for their loyalty programmes, Bailey added.

Panera Bread, Yogurtland and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches are also piloting instant-enrolment.