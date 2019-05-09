Samsung launches TV which uses NFC to mirror vertical content of a phone

Samsung has unveiled a vertical TV which works as a standard TV in horizontal mode but as a mirror of a user’s phone when in vertical mode, thanks to NFC functionality.

The technology enables the user to synchronise mobile video from apps such as Instagram and Snapchat to play on the big screen.

Samsung developed the Sero 43-inch QLED TV in response to research into millennials’ viewing habits, which revealed that the majority never turn their smartphones horizontally to watch video content.

The vertical TV will be available at the end of May, initially in South Korea only. The model was one of three TVs unveiled by Samsung at a new pop-up store in Seoul.