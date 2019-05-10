Apple Pay launches in Iceland with support from Arion Banki and Landsbankinn — Apple Insider — “The two banks announced support for Apple Pay on Wednesday via their official websites and Twitter. Available straight away, the added support now means customers that have accounts with either of the banks are able to add their card to the Wallet app, and use it to make contactless payments using Apple Pay for the iPhone and the Apple Watch.”
- Belfast to introduce digital currency that lets residents earn rewards to spend in local shops
- Octopus equips Hong Kong taxi drivers with NFC payments
- Apple Pay goes live in Iceland
- Zola hails success of NFC tags in NYC pop-up store
- Samsung launches TV which uses NFC to mirror vertical content of a phone