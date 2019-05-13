Google to drop support for Android Beam NFC P2P transfers

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Android Q won’t have Android Beam — Techradar — “Android Beam, the NFC sharing method where you put two phones back to back to transfer photos, videos, and other files, is nowhere to be found in the ongoing Android Q beta… At Google IO, we found out that it’s not coming back, either, according to the reps we talked to who are working on Android updates.”

Explore: Google

Learn more: , , , , ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!