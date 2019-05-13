Android Q won’t have Android Beam — Techradar — “Android Beam, the NFC sharing method where you put two phones back to back to transfer photos, videos, and other files, is nowhere to be found in the ongoing Android Q beta… At Google IO, we found out that it’s not coming back, either, according to the reps we talked to who are working on Android updates.”
- Google adds support for in-store cash payments for apps
- Google to drop support for Android Beam NFC P2P transfers
- Belfast to introduce digital currency that lets residents earn rewards to spend in local shops
- Octopus equips Hong Kong taxi drivers with NFC payments
- Apple Pay goes live in Iceland