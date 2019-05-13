Google adds support for in-store cash payments for apps

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Google to allow users to pay for Android apps using cash — Techcrunch — “Instead of charging an attached credit card, for instance, the user can instead opt to receive a payment code which they can use to pay for their purchase using cash at a nearby store. Once at the store, the user shows the payment code to the cashier and pays. Within 10 minutes after completing the transaction, the user will receive their purchase and an email with their proof of payment.”

Explore: Google

Learn more: , , ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!