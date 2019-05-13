Google to allow users to pay for Android apps using cash — Techcrunch — “Instead of charging an attached credit card, for instance, the user can instead opt to receive a payment code which they can use to pay for their purchase using cash at a nearby store. Once at the store, the user shows the payment code to the cashier and pays. Within 10 minutes after completing the transaction, the user will receive their purchase and an email with their proof of payment.”
- Google adds support for in-store cash payments for apps
- Google to drop support for Android Beam NFC P2P transfers
- Belfast to introduce digital currency that lets residents earn rewards to spend in local shops
- Octopus equips Hong Kong taxi drivers with NFC payments
- Apple Pay goes live in Iceland