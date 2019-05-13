Apple Pay to go live in Hungary and Luxembourg?

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple Pay nearing launch in Hungary and Luxembourg — MacRumors — “MacRumors has spotted the usual server-side changes that Apple makes shortly before expanding Apple Pay to new regions — in this case, Hungary and Luxembourg. The service could launch in both countries within days.”

