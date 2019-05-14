Apple to include an NFC tag in Apple Card packaging

Apple Card’s colorful packaging revealed ahead of launch — Cult of Mac — “The photos of Apple Card were published by leaker Benjamin Geskin, who claims that Apple employees are now getting their hands on testing units… To activate the Card, customers simply unlock their iPhone and then hold it against an NFC tag that’s hidden inside the packaging. This adds the Card to the Wallet app and lets you use it right away.”
