Alltown lets drivers use their toll tag to pay for fuel from their car

PayByCar partners with P97 Networks to enable toll-tag based in-vehicle payments at Alltown retail fuel sites — P97 Networks — “By simply linking an E-ZPass transponder to a separate non-toll account on www.mypaybycar.com, the driver gains a convenient fuel purchase experience similar to the one of driving through an electronic toll lane… When a driver pulls into a forecourt, the transponder and vehicle ID are detected by RFID sensors installed at site entrances.
