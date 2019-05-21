Google Pay to add a rewards platform?

Google’s new plan to push Google Pay in India: cashback incentives in Android apps — Techcrunch — “The company has built an in-app engagement rewards platform that promises to help developers and businesses retain users and drive engagement on their apps, two sources familiar with the matter said… Sitting at the core of this new play is Google Pay, which will be used for transactions between businesses and users, thereby expanding the reach of Google’s payment service.”
- Apple Pay goes live in Luxembourg and Hungary
- NFC and contactless transit ticketing to go live in New York City from 31 May
- Privatbank to use customised ‘card avatars’ to drive mobile payments adoption
- Visa reports on contactless payments adoption
