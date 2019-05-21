Tap to pay is taking off — Visa — “Globally, adoption continues to see strong growth with nearly half of all face-to-face Visa transactions occurring with a tap outside the US. In the last year, nearly 50 countries have seen a 10 point or greater increase in tap-to-pay penetration of all domestic face-to-face transactions.”
- Apple Pay goes live in Luxembourg and Hungary
- NFC and contactless transit ticketing to go live in New York City from 31 May
- Privatbank to use customised ‘card avatars’ to drive mobile payments adoption
- Visa reports on contactless payments adoption
- Google Pay to add a rewards platform?