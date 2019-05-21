Apple Pay goes live in Luxembourg and Hungary

Apple Pay launches in Hungary and Luxembourg — MacRumors — “In Luxembourg, BGL BNP Paribas is currently the sole bank supporting Apple’s digital wallet, while OTP Bank is supporting Apple Pay in Hungary… The expansion within Europe follows the launch of Apple Pay in Iceland earlier this month. Elsewhere, regional banks in The Netherlands and Portugal have teased that Apple’s contactless payment system is ‘coming soon’.”
- NFC and contactless transit ticketing to go live in New York City from 31 May
- Privatbank to use customised ‘card avatars’ to drive mobile payments adoption
- Visa reports on contactless payments adoption
- Google Pay to add a rewards platform?