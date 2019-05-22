ABN Amro unveils blockchain-based NFC platform for trade inventory tracking

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

ABN Amro to launch Forcefield — ABN Amro — “The platform can communicate with physical trade inventories through the Internet of Things, sensors and near field communication chips. As a result, the inventories, which are often collateral for loans, can be monitored very effectively, which will lead to more secure physical handling processes and a reduction of costs.”

