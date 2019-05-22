Portland-Vancouver’s Hop Fastpass becomes first transit fare card in North America on iPhone — TriMet — “Starting today, riders in the Portland-Vancouver region can add a Hop Fastpass card to Apple Wallet and use their iPhone and Apple Watch to ride TriMet, C-Tran and Portland Streetcar.”
- Monese teases Apple Pay launches in 13 European countries
- National Australia Bank goes live with Apple Pay
- TriMet rolls out NFC ticketing for iPhone users
- ABN Amro unveils blockchain-based NFC platform for trade inventory tracking
- Apple Pay goes live in Luxembourg and Hungary