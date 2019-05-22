Apple Pay will soon launch in 16 more countries, including Bulgaria and Croatia — MacRumors — “Mobile banking service Monese has revealed that Apple Pay is also coming soon to its cardholders in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia… Apple Pay is also nearing launch in the Netherlands, Hungary, and Luxembourg for a total of 16 upcoming countries.”
- Monese teases Apple Pay launches in 13 European countries
- National Australia Bank goes live with Apple Pay
- TriMet rolls out NFC ticketing for iPhone users
- ABN Amro unveils blockchain-based NFC platform for trade inventory tracking
- Apple Pay goes live in Luxembourg and Hungary