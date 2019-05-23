iPhone NFC ticketing goes live at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Ticketek contactless tickets on iPhone and Apple Watch go live — TEG — “Ticketek, the Australian leader in ticketing, announced today, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, is Australia’s first sport and entertainment stadium to offer convenient and fast contactless tickets on iPhone and Apple Watch… Contactless tickets on iPhone and Apple Watch will be rolled out to further venues across Australia in the coming months.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!