iPhone NFC ticketing goes live at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium

Ticketek contactless tickets on iPhone and Apple Watch go live — TEG — “Ticketek, the Australian leader in ticketing, announced today, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, is Australia’s first sport and entertainment stadium to offer convenient and fast contactless tickets on iPhone and Apple Watch… Contactless tickets on iPhone and Apple Watch will be rolled out to further venues across Australia in the coming months.”
- Mastercard to make Apple Card technology available to other issuers
- Facebook to roll out GlobalCoin digital currency in ‘a dozen countries’ next year
- India sets out plans for a cash-lite society
- Monese teases Apple Pay launches in 13 European countries