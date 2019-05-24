Facebook to roll out GlobalCoin digital currency in ‘a dozen countries’ next year

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Facebook plans to launch ‘GlobalCoin’ currency in 2020 — BBC — “Facebook wants to create a digital currency that provides affordable and secure ways of making payments, regardless of whether users have a bank account. The social networking site, which owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is hoping to disrupt existing networks by breaking down financial barriers, competing with banks and reducing consumer costs.”

