Facebook to roll out GlobalCoin digital currency in ‘a dozen countries’ next year

Facebook plans to launch ‘GlobalCoin’ currency in 2020 — BBC — “Facebook wants to create a digital currency that provides affordable and secure ways of making payments, regardless of whether users have a bank account. The social networking site, which owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is hoping to disrupt existing networks by breaking down financial barriers, competing with banks and reducing consumer costs.”
- Mastercard to make Apple Card technology available to other issuers
- iPhone NFC ticketing goes live at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium
- India sets out plans for a cash-lite society
- Monese teases Apple Pay launches in 13 European countries