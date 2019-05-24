Mastercard to make Apple Card technology available to other issuers

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Inside the Apple Card: Mastercard’s ‘digital first, physical optional’ platform — PaymentsSource — “Following about 18 months of secretive development with Apple and Goldman Sachs, Mastercard is ready to bring the same offering to other issuers. Its platform carries over many of the features that Apple Card users will get, according to Chris Reid, Mastercard’s executive vice president of cyber intelligence and data services for North America.”

