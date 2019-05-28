Ithmaar Bank rolls out biometric ATMs in Bahrain

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Ithmaar Bank launches biometric ATM network — Trade Arabia — “Ithmaar Bank customers are no longer required to use their cards at the bank’s ATMs. Instead, they can simply use their fingerprint along with their PIN to process financial transactions… To use the service for the first time, customers will need to register their fingerprint data at their nearest branch. The one-time registration only takes a few minutes and allows customer immediate access to the new service.”

