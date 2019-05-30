Singapore to introduce mobile citizen ID platform

More citizens and businesses satisfied with government digital services — Government Technology Agency of Singapore — “By the third quarter of FY19, the Government will launch ‘SG-Verify’, a facility for businesses to perform secure identity verification and data transfer through QR scanning. This will provide businesses an alternative for visitor registration and access, customer acquisition at roadshows, or any other use cases that require identification.”
- Banks balk at Apple Card business
- Analyst: Rise of OEM Pay smartphone wallets to cost banks US$15bn — in Australia alone
- Maybank signs up 250,000 merchants for QR mobile payments in Malaysia
- McDonald’s links up with Alibaba’s food ordering app to drive loyalty card sign ups
- Google leverages Google Pay to bypass food ordering apps