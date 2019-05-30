Indonesia picks EMV QR codes for national mobile payments standard

Bank Indonesia launches national standard QR code — The Jakarta Post — “QRIS, which physically manifests as a more complex QR pattern, allows users from one payment service to transfer funds to any rival service within BI’s ecosystem. A customer using e-wallet service LinkAja, for example, could transfer funds to a shopkeeper using e-wallet OVO given at least one party has a QRIS code.”
