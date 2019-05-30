Maybank signs up 250,000 merchants for QR mobile payments in Malaysia

New chain outlets increase Maybank QRPay merchant base to more than 250,000 — Maybank — “More than 250,000 merchants throughout Malaysia now accept payments using Maybank QRPay, its QR code mobile payment platform, following the recent addition of major chain outlets which include TGV Cinemas, KK Super Mart, 99 Speedmart and Big Pharmacy. This is set to increase further as McDonald’s, Mydin and Starbucks are also piloting this mobile payment option at selected stores within Klang Valley.”