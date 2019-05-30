Banks balk at Apple Card business

A Goldman Sachs rival pulled out of the Apple Card deal on fears it will be a money loser — CNBC — “‘Dude, if that portfolio ever makes money, I’m buying you a beer,’ an employee at the card department of a big bank texted a Goldman staffer… Citigroup was in advanced negotiations with Apple for the card but pulled out amid doubts that it could earn an acceptable profit on the partnership, according to people with knowledge of the talks… Goldman is ‘thrilled’ to be partnering with Apple, according to Andrew Williams, a spokesman for the New York-based bank.”