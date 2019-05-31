BBVA to roll out single mobile payments platform for all its banks around the world

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

BBVA builds a global payment platform for the future — BBVA — “BBVA Group has developed a platform to facilitate mobile payments across all the countries in its footprint. The platform developed by BBVA connects to Visa and Mastercard directly from each country’s application and provides the data required to process digital transactions from a smartphone”

