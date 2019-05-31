UK banks to refund victims of push payments fraud

Scam victims to be refunded by banks — BBC — “Previously, banks only tended to reimburse people if there was an obvious fault in the way the payment was handled by the bank. Some £354m (US$446m) was lost in this fraud to individuals and businesses last year, but only £83m (US$105m) was refunded… Now anyone who has taken reasonable care, or has any element of vulnerability, is much more likely to receive a refund of the lost money.”