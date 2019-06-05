Starbucks rewards Chinese customers with Mobile Order & Pay service

Coffee giant Starbucks has begun rolling out its Starbucks Now mobile-based, pre-order and pay service to 300 stores in Beijing and Shanghai.

The company plans to introduce Starbucks Now across China this year as it seeks to build a closer relationship with its customers in the country.

The Mobile Order & Pay service is available to customers who are members of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty programme, via the Starbucks China mobile app.

It enables them to select a store using their phone GPS, customise their drink, choose food, be notified when their order will be ready and pay – all before reaching the store.

Customers are then sent a code – along “with an uplifting message to brighten their day” – which they share with the barista to collect their order.

“Starbucks Now represents a significant opportunity for Starbucks China to drive new innovative customer experiences,” said Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong.

“This builds on the latest of several digital initiatives in China, including Starbucks Delivers and locally relevant gifting and e-commerce experiences.

“We are excited to offer this special Mobile Order & Pay service exclusively to our Starbucks Rewards members to provide convenience and speed to suit their on-the-go lifestyle and seamlessly integrate Starbucks into their daily lives.”

The company first introduced its Mobile Order & Pay service to customers in the US in 2014, and in Canada and the UK in 2015.