EMVCo unveils Secure Remote Commerce icon

EMVCo has produced a new payment icon that can be used to signal to consumers that its EMV Secure Remote Commerce ‘virtual payment terminal’ specification is being used as a foundation to process card-based payment transactions in remote-checkout environments, including websites and apps.

“The icon will become a trusted, easy-to-recognise visual symbol which conveys to consumers that they can expect an easy, smart checkout wherever it appears, regardless of which payment card or channel they use,” says the technical standards body.

The icon and accompanying documents are available from the EMVCo website for royalty-free usage.

Version 1.0 of the standards body’s Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) Specification has also been published today.