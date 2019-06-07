Bank of America to issue contactless cards in New York, Boston and San Francisco

BofA jumps on tap-to-pay bandwagon as NYC’s subway moves forward — Bloomberg — “The lender will send 4m contactless cards this month to customers in New York, Boston and San Francisco who have Visa debit or credit cards… It plans to measure usage in those markets before deciding on a broader rollout at the beginning of next year.”
- MTA: 80% of Omny users paid with an NFC phone on launch weekend
- AmEx to convert all US cards to contactless
- EMVCo unveils Secure Remote Commerce icon
- Apple includes NFC tag writing in major upgrade to Core NFC framework