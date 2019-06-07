Bank of America to issue contactless cards in New York, Boston and San Francisco

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

BofA jumps on tap-to-pay bandwagon as NYC’s subway moves forward — Bloomberg — “The lender will send 4m contactless cards this month to customers in New York, Boston and San Francisco who have Visa debit or credit cards… It plans to measure usage in those markets before deciding on a broader rollout at the beginning of next year.”

