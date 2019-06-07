MTA: 80% of Omny users paid with an NFC phone on launch weekend

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

More than 10,000 people tapped into MTA’s contactless payments this weekend — Crain’s New York Business — “The authority anticipated it would register between 6,000 and 12,000 tap-ins per week under the pilot for the system… About 6,100 people paid through Omny in the subway on Saturday and another 4,400 on Sunday. The MTA said about 80% of Omny payments last weekend came through phones.”

Explore: MTA (New York)

Learn more: , , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!