Android Q Beta 4: Google Pay cards could live in power menu w/ ‘Cards & Passes’ — 9to5Google — “Cards will apparently appear as soon as the power button is long-pressed and users can then swipe through them, presumably to switch the card being used with NFC payments. Based on the description, this carousel will also be able to show things such as loyalty cards and tickets.”
- Android Q to let Google Pay users quickly switch between payment cards
- Decathlon to introduce scan and go to all stores in the Netherlands
- Google Pay issues major update to its API for Passes
- Apple to let iPhone owners use NFC to read all types of contactless card — except for payments cards
- Confirmed: iOS 13 to include support for NFC passport reading