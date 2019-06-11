EPC reports on QR and Bluetooth mobile payments in Europe

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

White Paper: Non-NFC based Mobile Sepa Card Proximity Payments — European Payments Council — “The document aims to create awareness amongst the payments industry about the development of non-NFC based MCPP [Mobile Sepa Card Proximity Payments] solutions and to provide a common understanding of the MCPP landscape. This final version also reflects the outcome of a 3-month public consultation that ended in February 2019.”

