Four in ten POS terminals now accept contactless payments

Have contactless cards become the tool of choice for low-value payments? — RBR — “At the end of 2017, there were 5.3bn contactless cards in circulation worldwide — this represents 35% of all cards, a share that RBR forecasts will increase to 57% by 2023… The number of Eftpos terminals worldwide which allow contactless payments rose by 41% in 2017 to reach 40.9m.”