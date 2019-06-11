Digital wallets to be used by half the world’s population by 2024

Half the world’s population to use digital wallets by 2024 — Juniper Research — “A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of people using digital wallets will increase from 2.3bn this year to nearly 4bn, or 50% of the world’s population, by 2024. This in turn will push wallet transaction values up by more than 80% to more than $9tn per annum.”
- MTA reports continued uptick in contactless card usage on New York subway
- Four in ten POS terminals now accept contactless payments
- EPC reports on QR and Bluetooth mobile payments in Europe
- Ice hockey fans to use NFC ticketing at NHL stadiums