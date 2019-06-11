Transit operators report on plans for a cross-border transit ticketing platform for Europe

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Developing cross-border ticketing in public transport networks — Intelligent Transport — “Based on the concept of account-based ticketing, nationally differing ticketing systems can be linked without the need to change existing national standards. Key to the success of this is letting different systems coexist, but while introducing an interoperable layer that can connect the different existing national systems.”

