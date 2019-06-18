Survey finds consumers ‘reluctant to swap passwords for biometrics’

Consumers reluctant to swap passwords for biometrics for fear of identity fraud — Paysafe Group — “Over half of consumers (56%) are worried that the shift to biometrics to authenticate online payments will dramatically increase the amount of identity fraud, according to new research conducted by Paysafe… The research found that four fifths (81%) of consumers still favour passwords for making payments online due to concerns about the security of new biometric options.”
- UK government begins testing iPhone NFC passport reading
- Crédit Agricole pilots biometric bank cards
- Mattel adds NFC to Hot Wheels racing cars
- Android Q to let users log into Wi-Fi networks via NFC, QR or Bluetooth LE
- Chinese retailers shutter unmanned stores as ‘novelty wears off’