Survey finds consumers ‘reluctant to swap passwords for biometrics’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Consumers reluctant to swap passwords for biometrics for fear of identity fraud — Paysafe Group — “Over half of consumers (56%) are worried that the shift to biometrics to authenticate online payments will dramatically increase the amount of identity fraud, according to new research conducted by Paysafe… The research found that four fifths (81%) of consumers still favour passwords for making payments online due to concerns about the security of new biometric options.”

