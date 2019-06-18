Visa, Mastercard and PayPal back Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency launch

The Libra Association — Libra — “Libra is a global, digitally native, reserve-backed cryptocurrency built on the foundation of blockchain technology. People will be able to send, receive, spend, and secure their money, enabling a more inclusive global financial system… The Libra Association is made up of a group of diverse organizations from around the world… This initial group of organizations will work together to finalize the Libra Association’s charter and will become the association’s Founding Members upon its completion.”