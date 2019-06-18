Visa rolls out ‘sensory branding’ to a million points of sale in 25 countries

Animation, sound and vibration – How Visa is reinforcing consumer trust in a changing payments world — Visa — “Visa today announced that its sensory branding suite is live at more than one million points of sale in 25 countries. The suite is comprised of sound, animation and haptic vibration brand cues that occur with a Visa payment transaction.”
- UK government begins testing iPhone NFC passport reading
- Crédit Agricole pilots biometric bank cards
- Mattel adds NFC to Hot Wheels racing cars
- Android Q to let users log into Wi-Fi networks via NFC, QR or Bluetooth LE
- Chinese retailers shutter unmanned stores as ‘novelty wears off’