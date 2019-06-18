Visa rolls out ‘sensory branding’ to a million points of sale in 25 countries

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Animation, sound and vibration – How Visa is reinforcing consumer trust in a changing payments world — Visa — “Visa today announced that its sensory branding suite is live at more than one million points of sale in 25 countries. The suite is comprised of sound, animation and haptic vibration brand cues that occur with a Visa payment transaction.”

Explore: Visa

Learn more: , ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!