Android Q to let users log into Wi-Fi networks via NFC, QR or Bluetooth LE

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Android Q supports ‘Wi-Fi Easy Connect’ for NFC, Bluetooth, QR credential sharing — 9to5Google — “Android Q enables you to use Easy Connect to provision Wi-Fi credentials to a peer device… The calling app can retrieve the URI through various methods, including scanning a QR code from a sticker or display, or through scanning Bluetooth LE or NFC advertisements.”

Explore: Google

Learn more: , , , , , ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!