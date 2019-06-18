Mattel launches new Hot Wheels ‘id’ Smart Track Kit and NFC cars exclusively at Apple Stores — MacRumors — “The new Hot Wheels ID setup includes 51 die-cast cars with NFC tags that are going to be released in six mini collections throughout 2019, with each vehicle to be priced at US$6.99. Each car can be levelled up digitally, with challenges available to break race records.”
- UK government begins testing iPhone NFC passport reading
- Crédit Agricole pilots biometric bank cards
- Mattel adds NFC to Hot Wheels racing cars
- Android Q to let users log into Wi-Fi networks via NFC, QR or Bluetooth LE
- Chinese retailers shutter unmanned stores as ‘novelty wears off’