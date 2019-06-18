Crédit Agricole pilots biometric bank cards

Mastercard collaborates with Crédit Agricole on biometric card trial in France — Mastercard — “Mastercard is working with Crédit Agricole Payment Services on a biometric card pilot for 200 customers in Touraine and Poitou, who will trial the card which features an integrated fingerprint sensor. Cardholders will place their finger on the sensor to make secure and prompt contactless payments without the ceiling limit of 30 euros.”