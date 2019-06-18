Home Office begins testing settled status app on Apple devices — PublicTechnology — “The Home Secretary has already confirmed that the EU Exit ID Document Check app will be available on Apple devices this year,” the spokesperson said. “We are now testing the app on Apple devices with the new functionality.”
- UK government begins testing iPhone NFC passport reading
- Crédit Agricole pilots biometric bank cards
- Mattel adds NFC to Hot Wheels racing cars
- Android Q to let users log into Wi-Fi networks via NFC, QR or Bluetooth LE
- Chinese retailers shutter unmanned stores as ‘novelty wears off’