China’s national transit card system to cover 260 cities this year

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

One metro card to cover 260 cities in China — ECNS — “China’s nationwide public transit card, usable on both bus and subway routes, will cover 260 cities at prefecture level and above this year, according to the Ministry of Transport. That means a passenger holding one card can take buses or subways in any of the designated cities and enjoy local preferential policies, ensuring travel convenience.”

