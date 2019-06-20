PayByPhone integrates with Alexa to let drivers pay by voice from their cars

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

PayByPhone is now available through Amazon Echo Auto — PayByPhone — “To use the PayByPhone skill for Alexa, users must enable the skill and connect their existing PayByPhone account through account linking. After this, users can simply say, ‘Alexa, ask PayByPhone to start parking’ to begin a new parking session at the user’s desired spot for their desired duration.”

Explore: Amazon, PayByPhone

Learn more: , , ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!