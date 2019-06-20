Apple expands Goldman credit card test to thousands of retail workers — Bloomberg — “The Cupertino, California-based company this week launched an internal beta program for the Apple Card with its retail workers, according to people familiar with the initiative. The move marks the first major trial for the card, which has been used for several weeks by a far smaller set of Apple corporate and Goldman Sachs employees.”
- Phoenix Suns to provide basketball fans with mobile payments and NFC ticketing at Talking Stick Resort Arena
- HonkMobile launches app-free Apple Pay NFC payments
- Apple Card pilot expands to ‘thousands of retail workers’
- China’s Expresspay Card moves into wearable payments
- PayByPhone integrates with Alexa to let drivers pay by voice from their cars