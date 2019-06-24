EU offers issuers extra time to implement strong customer authentication

Opinion of the European Banking Authority on the elements of strong customer authentication under PSD2 — European Banking Authority — “In order to avoid unintended negative consequences for some payment service users after 14 September 2019, CAs [national competent authorities] may decide to work with PSPs [payment service providers] and relevant stakeholders, including consumers and merchants, to provide limited additional time to allow issuers to migrate to authentication approaches that are compliant with SCA [strong customer authentication].”