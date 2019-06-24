Opinion of the European Banking Authority on the elements of strong customer authentication under PSD2 — European Banking Authority — “In order to avoid unintended negative consequences for some payment service users after 14 September 2019, CAs [national competent authorities] may decide to work with PSPs [payment service providers] and relevant stakeholders, including consumers and merchants, to provide limited additional time to allow issuers to migrate to authentication approaches that are compliant with SCA [strong customer authentication].”
- EU offers issuers extra time to implement strong customer authentication
- Public Transport Victoria reports strong takeup for Mobile myki transit cards
- US Payments Forum sets out best practices for growing contactless payments adoption
- National Bank of Kuwait claims world first with contactless metal Visa credit card
- Phoenix Suns to provide basketball fans with mobile payments and NFC ticketing at Talking Stick Resort Arena