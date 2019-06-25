Apple Pay to add support for Octopus transit cards in Hong Kong

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple Pay Octopus to launch in Hong Kong with iOS 13 — Ata Distance — “Octopus on Apple Pay will launch in Hong Kong with iOS 13. The iOS 13 beta contains specific Apple Pay Octopus references along with Apple Pay server side references which indicate that OCL is likely field testing with the latest beta.”

